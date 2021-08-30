Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain chapter of Institute of Charted Accountants of India holds Turf Cricket Competition

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Ujjain chapter of Institute of Charted Accountants of India organised Indoor cricket contest in Ujjain in which 6 teams of 6 people each participated.

The final match was won by the team captained by CA Rajesh Singhi of Dewas by defeating the team of CA Mukesh Soni of Ujjain.

The trophy was presented to the winning team by the present chairman of Ujjain branch, CA Arpit Jain, former chairman CA Saurabh Sodani, CA Jitendra Thani and CA Avneesh Gupta. Umpiring was done by CA Amit Mundra, CA Arvind Hora, CA Gaurav Upadhyay and CA Sandeep Kushwaha, commentary by CA Tarun Khandelwal.

Branch Incharge Hasan Chaubarawala said, more than 50 CAs of Ujjain and Dewas participated in cricket, CA Akshay Bhargava, CA Ritesh Talreja, CA Ankush Jain, CA Virender Sisodia, CA Atush Jain, CA Kirti Sanwaria, CA Mehak Jain , CA Yash Shrimal, CA Akash Gupta, CA Anish Choudhary, CA Anshul Solanki, CA Naman Hukmani, CA Satkar Jain, CA Shailendra Srivas, CA Abdali, CA Piyush Goyal etc. Everyone appreciated this effort and successful event of CA Arpit Jain and urged him to keep organizing such events in future also.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Trial for state level power lifting championship held

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:23 AM IST