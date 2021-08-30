Madhya Pradesh: Trial for state level power lifting championship held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): State Level Power Lifting Championship would be organized by Ujjain District Power Lifting Association on September 24 and 25 in Badnagar on Sports Day celebrated to mark birthday anniversary of the pride of Indian Hockey Major Dhyanchand.

The selection trial for the competition was conducted in which 123 players in men's category and 17 power lifters in women's category competed in events including squat, bench press, dead lift.

At the beginning of the competition, the idol of Bajrangbali, was worshiped by Prem Singh Yadav, chairman of the State Bodybuilding Association, Madhya Pradesh, national judge Shailendra Vyas Swami Muskreke, ex-Mr India Jitendra Singh Kushwaha, Dinesh Dave Udaipur.

District president Jai Yadav, Balram Yadav, Shoaib Qureshi, Anand Solanki, Abhishek Singh Rathore, Kamal Nandwana, Narendra Malviya, Lakhan Porwal, Umesh Pawar welcomed the guests.

The judges of the competition were Arvind Shukla, Rajesh Bharti, Anil Chavand, Sajjad Hussain, Parvez Mohammad, Kamal Singh Deora, Harish Thurai, Kanishka Sharma.

Ravi Chauhan was the loader. Maulik Patel, Sawan Load, Swami Muskruke and Jitendra Singh Kushwaha also contributed to the event. District Power Lifting Association secretary Kamal Nandwana conducted the programme and gratitude was expressed by Abhishek Singh Rathore.

