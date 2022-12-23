Madhya Pradesh: Chouhan to inaugurate International Water Festival on Dec 27 

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sujalam International Water Festival is being organised by Deendayal Shodh Sansthan and MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad in collaboration with the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India from December 20 to 30 under “Sumangalam Panchmahabhoot Abhiyan”. Besides two CMs, two Union ministers, RSS supremo and top seers about 300 delegates including 20 from across globe will participate in the main programme to be held from December 27 at Malgudi Day’s Resort, Indore Road. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would inaugurate the event.

In this regard, a press conference was organised on Thursday at the Swaminarayan Ashram premises. Vibhash Upadhyaya, vice-president, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad, addressing the press conference said, "In order to establish a contemporary discussion based on the Indian narrative, especially on the environment, an international seminar on the water element of Panchmahabhut will be held in different sessions."

Before the International Water Festival, Chaturveda Parayan and Maharudh is being organised at Mahakaleshwar Temple from December 5 to 27. Jal Stambha’s unveiling and Shaiv Mahotsav Ujjain 2018 souvenir release will be done by RSS supremo Dr Mohanrao Bhagwat at the Mahakaleshwar Temple on December 28. From December 20 to 24, artefacts will be made on the water element in ‘Kala Sangam’ by drawing paintings by 15 eminent artists of the state. On December 25 a conference on 'Ved-Vedang' water element will be organised in the presence of eminent Vedic scholars and priests.

‘Jalgam Kalash Yatra’ carrying water from 313 minor rivers selected from the state and 50 major rivers of the country will be taken out by the MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad on December 26. It will start from the Samajik Nyay Parisar at 10.30 am and conclude at Ramghat via main roads of the city. The water of major rivers will be made to flow in Kshipra river and Mahakal Kotitirtha.

‘Srijan’ Handicraft Fair and Exhibition will be organised from December 24 to 30. Cultural programmes will be organised every day from December 24 to 28 at 7 pm in the Srijan Mela ground. The main event in the Water Festival and Conference will be held from 27 to 29 December 2022, in which the research paper “Sumangali” of Vedic water element scholars will be released. In order to establish contemporary discussion on environment based on Indian narrative, international seminars will be held on water element of Panchamahabhuta. Upadhyaya said that the event will help in framing a draft of national policy on Panchamahabhuta by taking expert opinion from seven ministries of the Union government.