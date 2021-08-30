Madhya Pradesh: Brawl over TV time in Central Jail leaves two inmates injured

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Five inmates were involved in a brawl at Bhairavgarh Jail in Ujjain on Saturday evening.

According to inputs Lakhan of Chimanganj area, who is serving life sentence, was watching Television (TV) in his barrack when inmates Imran, Akbar and Aqeel, serving term under NDPS Act in Barrack number 3 of Ward number 5 entered into his barrack.

Imran picked up the TV and started moving towards his barrack. When Lakhan protested they attacked him with a sharp object.

Another inmate Jitendra, accused of robbery who came to the rescue of Lakhan was also attacked by trio. The injured were immediately taken to the Jail Hospital and then referred to the District Hospital.

Lakhan received twenty stitches on his cheek. Jitendra was also injured in the incident. One of the attackers Akbar, lives in the barrack of Lakhan. Now the police are trying to find out if there is an old feud between the two. The trio have been booked.

