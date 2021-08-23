Madhya Pradesh: Body of youth found

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Body of a youth was found hanging from a tree in front of Mata Otale in Ujjain.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Rahul son of Kalu Banjara, a resident of Bhootiya. He was missing from his home since past few days.

The police have sent the body it to the District Hospital for the a post mortem. So far no suicide note has been found.

The police said that sources have informed that Rahul was drinking on and off the entire day on Saturday. The police are trying to ascertain the cause of his death.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:56 AM IST