Madhya Pradesh: Three injured in a road accident one referred to Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons were injured in a road accident in Lakhakhedi of Tehsil. According to Mahidpur police, three people were injured in the road accident and were found lying on the roadside after the accident. They were rushed to Civil Hospital for treatment.

All three youths were riding on a bike. One of them was in inebriated condition which led to the accident. Dial-100 got all three admitted to the hospital. The names of the injured are Sonu Parmar, Badrilal and Bahadar Singh.

Among the injured, the condition of Bahadar Singh is critical so he has been referred to Ujjain for treatment.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:51 AM IST