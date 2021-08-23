Madhya Pradesh: Divyangs, mental patients tie Rakhi

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Over 700 people including divyangs, people with mental ailment, children and volunteers celebrated Raksha Bandhan at the Sevadham Ashram in Ujjain on Sunday.

Founders of the organisation, Sudhir Goyal, Kanta, Monika and Gauri Goyal, performed cow service and worshiped Ranchoddas Maharaj, Acharya Vijay Ratna Sundar Surishwar Maharaj, Mahamandleshwar Prakhar Maharaj, Sadguru Adhaneshwar Maharaj and Triveni at Arpan presented Rakhi to social worker Ankit Goyal and other family members.

Girls presented tied colourful Rakhis to little brothers and fed them sweets after performing their tilak. The brothers presented them gifts. Sudhir appealed to take a resolution by tying Rakhis to protect the cow. Kirti Sawant 'Tai' and Sonali from Anam Prem Mumbai were present.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:47 AM IST