Madhya Pradesh: BJP MLA's Son Slapped With ₹ 29,500 Fine After Entering Ujjain's Mahakal Mahalok With Convoy; Three Vehicles Seized

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The son of BJP MLA from Dewas was charged with a fine of ₹ 29,500 for trespassing the restricted area at Ujjain’s Mahakal Lok on the occasion of Naag Panchami (on Friday).



According to information, Vikram Singh, the son of BJP MLA Gayatri Raje, was in Ujjain on Friday, where he allegedly entered the Mahakal Lok premises through the Nandi Gate with his convoy. He did so despite special traffic arrangements made by the police, which restricted vehicle movement on most routes around the temple.

DM, SP were present at the spot during incident

Upon seeing the vehicles rushing inside, the District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and SP Pradeep Sharma immediately intervened in the matter. As they were present at the spot at the time of the incident they imposed fines on all the three vehicles. The officials halted the vehicles and reprimanded the drivers. The cars were subsequently seized and sent to the traffic police station.

The traffic police issued fines totaling ₹29,500 for the three vehicles before releasing them. Vikram Singh, the son of Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje, faced criticism for flouting the traffic rules during a highly crowded religious event.