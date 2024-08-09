 Naag Panchami 2024: Devotees Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple; Opens Once-In-A-Year (WATCH)
According to the priests, the doors of the temple are opened only once a year on the day of Naag Panchami for 24 hours.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 09, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of devotees thronged Nagchandreshwar temple located on the premises of Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district to offer prayers on the occasion of Naag Panchami on Friday.

According to the priests, the doors of the temple are opened only once a year on the day of Naag Panchami for 24 hours. Following the tradition, the doors were opened at midnight and after the worship of Lord Nagchandreshwar, devotees have been offering prayers since night here.

It is an ancient temple and there is a very rare idol of Shiva-Parvati residing on Sheshnag along with Lord Ganesha and Kartikeya. It is believed that by worshipping here in the temple, both Shiva and Parvati are pleased and one overcomes the fear of snakes. There is also a tradition of feeding milk to a snake on Nag Panchami, so devotees are offering milk to the idol of the snake here.

Shravan 2024: Mahakal Nagri Ujjain Enters Guinness Book Of World Record As 1500 Artistes Play Damru...
article-image

Priest Vineet Giri told ANI, "Following the tradition, the doors of Nagchandreshwar temple were opened at midnight and Trikal pujan was performed. After that worship for devotees started and they were offering prayers peacefully." The administration made suitable arrangements for the darshan of Lord Nagchandreshwar. Along with security, barricades have been installed for the convenience of the devotees so that darshan can be done easily.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh said, "Today, the doors of Nagchandreshwar temple were opened and devotees were offering prayers here smoothly. Around 30,000 devotees have already offered prayers till early morning. A complete arrangement of barricades, police personnel, water and washrooms have been made here for the devotees." 

