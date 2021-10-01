Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi pujan of science center held

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bhoomi pujan of science centre was held in the Tara Mandal complex in Vasant Vihar in Ujjain on Thursday. Governor of Karnataka State, Thaawarchand Gehlot said that with the establishment of Science Centre, will develop the creativity of the students and tourism will also get a boost.

Science center would be established under the joint aegis of the Department of Science and Technology of the Government of India and the State Government.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav said soon Bhumi Pujan will be done for construction of high level 3D studio in Tara Mandal.

Minister for department of science and technology Omprakash Sakhlecha said that along with boosting scientific enquiry all round development of Ujjain will be taken up.

MP Anil Firojia said that another chapter has been added to the development in Ujjain. National organization minister Vigyan Bharati Jayant Sahasrabuddhe said Ujjain has been a city related to science since ancient times.

In his welcome address, Dr Anil Kothari, director general, MP Council of Science and Technology said that a science centre is being set up in Ujjain under the scheme of National Council of Science Museums, Calcutta, Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It aims to increase the interest of students and common people in science and to solve various curiosities related to science.

He said that the centre would be set up on ??5 acres at a cost of over Rs.16.70 crore.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 02:03 AM IST