20,000 SHGs: Shivraj Singh to disburse Rs 250 crore loan in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will disburse bank loan of Rs 250 crore to 20,000 women self-help groups in Shivpuri on Friday under Jan Kalyan and Suraj Abhiyan, a women empowerment programme.

The loans will be disbursed under credit linkage scheme. The flood victims in the state will be given relief amount of Rs 163.28 crore, an official release stated.

More than 10,000 women from the self-help groups will attend the event, which will be broadcast live in all the districts. The state government has launched a meal allowance scheme for special backward tribes. During the event, meal allowance of Rs 22.77 lakh will be disbursed among 1.27 lakh women of Sahariya, Baiga and Bhariya tribes.

The beneficiaries of scheme live in 14 districts including Sheopur, Morena, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Datia, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Chhindwara, Mandla, Balaghat and Dindori.

They have been getting Rs 1,000 per month as an allowance. As many as 2.65 lakh self-help groups have benefited under National Livelihood Mission so far as the government has disbursed the loans of about Rs 2,054 crore.

ALSO READ Arunachal govt disburses loans to 789 SHGs; CM says vision to transform rural economy of state

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 07:58 PM IST