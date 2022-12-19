e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Beware! Cops to book even kite flyers who use Chinese manja in Ujjain

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | AP
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): For kite flying enthusiasts, this news is frightening that now FIR will be registered even against those who fly kites using China manja. Till now, FIR was being registered only against those who sell China manja. Kite flying takes place in Ujjain in the months of December and January. On Makar Sankranti, people are seen flying kites everywhere throughout the day in the new as well as the old city.

This practice has become dangerous for passers- by ever since the use of Chinese manja started for kite flying. Many people have gotten injured with this manja. Last year, a girl student lost her life. This time also, the collector has banned the sale and purchase of China manja.

Now the police administration has made preparations to strictly follow this ban. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla said that now an FIR will be lodged against the buyer as well as the seller of China manja. An advisory was also issued in this regard by the police administration on Monday. 

