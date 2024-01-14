Madhya Pradesh: ‘Avantika’ To Be Dedicated By CM Yadav In Ujjain Today | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The grand serial Avantika produced by producer and director Seema Kapoor on the mythological history of Ujjain will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at 11:30 am at Brihaspati Bhawan here on Sunday. This serial is being telecast on Doordarshan’s national channel, DD-National from January 22. It can be watched every Monday to Thursday at 9 pm.

The serial is being supported by the prestigious institute of Madhya Pradesh, Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute, Ujjain. About 130 episodes of the serial Avantika will be produced. In this serial, from the education received by Shri Krishna in Sandipani Ashram to other major religious events of Avantika, all the important historical aspects of Avantika like the efficient rule of King Pradyot, Bimbisar, Emperor Ashoka, Bhatrihari, Emperor Vikramaditya and recognition by Kalidas in the art aspect. Great literary works like Shakuntalam, and Mrichcha Katika by Bhasa have been included.

Shri Ram Tiwari, director of Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute, said that Ujjain (Avantika) is an ancient and historical city of the era. From a scientific point of view, Ujjain is the city which has shown the world the system of time calculation. It is said that astrology also started in this city. Ujjaini is a religious centre as well as culturally important. CM Dr Yadav has been continuously making efforts to bring forward the mythological, historical, religious, archaeological and literary aspects of Ujjain. The director said that producer and director Seema Kapoor will be present in the programme.

ISRO SCINTIST TO DELIVER LECTURE

The festival of Makar Sankranti Uttarayan Punya Kaal focusing on youth energy is being organised under the joint aegis of Government Madhav Science College and Madhya Pradesh Science and Technology Council, Bhopal. Under this festival, Scientific Youth Dialogue will be organised on Sunday at the Pandit Suryanarayan Multipurpose Complex of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. CM Dr Yadav will be present as the chief guest in the programme. Dr Prakash Chauhan, director of National Remote Sensing Centre, Hyderabad (ISRO) will address and interact with the youth and students.

CM TO LAY FOUNDATION STONE FOR RAILWAY TRAINING INSTITUTE

The foundation stone of the much-awaited multidisciplinary regional training institute at Makodiya Aam of Western Railway Ratlam division will be laid by the CM Mohan Yadav Union minister of railways Ashwini Vaishnav here on Sunday. Vaishnav will participate in this programme through a video link. During this programme, MP Anil Firojia, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and MLA Anil Jain Kaluhera and other public representatives will be present. Multidisciplinary Regional Training Institute, Ujjain is to be constructed at a cost of about Rs 68 crore.