MP: Beneficiaries Wait For Funds To Finish Work Under PM Housing Scheme | FP Photo

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): The Prime Minister’s housing scheme, supposed to provide shelters to the poor, seems to have lost its purpose because of the negligence of lower-rank officers in the district. Although the officers have made tall claims about the housing scheme, their failure to implement the project properly has forced many people to live in half-built houses, sources said.

The first installment has been given to the beneficiaries to build their houses, but they have not been given the second and third installments to complete the houses. The beneficiaries have demolished their make-shift buildings and raised some parts of the houses for which they received funds under the PM Housing scheme, sources said. They, however, failed to complete the construction, because they were not given the third installment of the fund.

Now, they are moving around the office of the civic body, demanding the second and third installment. When the beneficiaries made a complaint about it, the officials of the civic body simply gave them an assurance and sent them back home.

They are now waiting for the third installment. Some officials told them to set right the rules and measures of the construction. The complainants said they had completed their work, but they did not get the third installment. Congress leader Shafiq Khan has become the chairman of Nagar Palika after a long time.

07 beneficiaries receive 1stt installment: CMO

Chief municipal officer of Seoni Nagar Parishad RK Kurbeti said 107 beneficiaries had been given the first installment, but because they did not do their work on the ground, the administration did not release the second installment. When the beneficiaries complete the work according to norms, the second installment will be released, Kurbeti said.

With inputs from Radheshyam Sanodia