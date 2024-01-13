MP: Worried About Prevailing Cold Wave, Opium Cultivators Seek Govt Relief In Mandsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): The opium cultivators in Mandsaur district are depressed of possible crop loss due to ground frost owing to the fall in temperature and cold wave conditions in the region. The situation, which seemed promising post-sowing until December, has taken a turn for the worse in the past days, with a drop in temperature.

The farmers are increasingly anxious as they witness the yellow rust on the leaves. They expressed fears that opium production would be significantly hampered due to the adverse weather conditions and urged the government for relief.

This year, around 17,000 farmers in the district were granted leases, spanning both regular and CPS categories. Until December, the weather had been favourable, supporting the farmers in their endeavours. However, a sudden change in weather patterns- persistent fog, cold waves, and cold conditions- since January 1 has cast a shadow of uncertainty over the opium crop.

Opium farmers, Ramniwas and Sajjanlal, have revealed that the opium leaves are turning yellow due to the inclement weather, leading to significant crop losses. The absence of sunlight for the past 10 days and the prevailing cold wave have been posing a threat to production. In light of these challenges, farmers are appealing to the government to provide urgent relief.