 MP: Drunk Man Dressed As Cop Trespasses CM Mohan Yadav's Event In Shahdol
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Drunk Man Dressed As Cop Trespasses CM Mohan Yadav's Event In Shahdol

MP: Drunk Man Dressed As Cop Trespasses CM Mohan Yadav's Event In Shahdol

The meeting of CM Dr. Mohan Yadav was held at the Polytechnic Ground of Shahdol.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Saturday, January 13, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
article-image

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk man, dressed as a policeman, allegedly trespassed Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s programme in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol on Saturday. The imposter remained with the policemen deployed at the event for two hours, when his suspicious actions drew media’s attention. However, when cops started interrogating him, he fled away.

The meeting of CM Dr. Mohan Yadav was held at the Polytechnic Ground of Shahdol. A policeman of the security team deployed here reached in an intoxicated state. He reached among the people and started showing his authority over them. Then he went and stood among the girls who were giving a cultural presentation in the meeting and tried to talk to them.

The young man was a soldier of PTS Umaria

The young man who misbehaved among the girls is said to be a soldier of the police training school PTS Umaria. The name of the young man is Subhash Paraste. Shahdol police said that preliminary information has revealed that the youth is mentally challenged. At present Shahdol Police has not confirmed this yet. Further investigation is underway.

Notably, a total amount of ₹ Rs 29.11 crore is transferred to the bank accounts of 1.94 lakh tribal women of 14 districts for nutritious food under the 'Food Subsidy Scheme' through a single click in Shahdol.

Read Also
Bhopal: 7-Month-Old Baby's Body Exhumed To Probe If Street Dogs Killed Him As Kin Burry Without...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Drunk Man Dressed As Cop Trespasses CM Mohan Yadav's Event In Shahdol

MP: Drunk Man Dressed As Cop Trespasses CM Mohan Yadav's Event In Shahdol

Chaar Bayt, Mushaira, Patiyagoi Of Bhopal At ‘Pari Bazaar 2024’

Chaar Bayt, Mushaira, Patiyagoi Of Bhopal At ‘Pari Bazaar 2024’

MP Weather Update: Fog Envelopes Northern MP, 6 Vehicles Collide At NH 44 Due To Low Visibility

MP Weather Update: Fog Envelopes Northern MP, 6 Vehicles Collide At NH 44 Due To Low Visibility

MP: No Power Cut On Jan 22, Want All To Enjoy Ayodhya Ram Temple LIVE Event On TVs,’ Says Energy...

MP: No Power Cut On Jan 22, Want All To Enjoy Ayodhya Ram Temple LIVE Event On TVs,’ Says Energy...

Madhya Pradesh Has More Pending Cases Than The National Rate; District Courts' Disposal Rate 10X...

Madhya Pradesh Has More Pending Cases Than The National Rate; District Courts' Disposal Rate 10X...