MP: Drunk Man Dressed As Cop Trespasses CM Mohan Yadav's Event In Shahdol

Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): A drunk man, dressed as a policeman, allegedly trespassed Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav’s programme in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol on Saturday. The imposter remained with the policemen deployed at the event for two hours, when his suspicious actions drew media’s attention. However, when cops started interrogating him, he fled away.

The meeting of CM Dr. Mohan Yadav was held at the Polytechnic Ground of Shahdol. A policeman of the security team deployed here reached in an intoxicated state. He reached among the people and started showing his authority over them. Then he went and stood among the girls who were giving a cultural presentation in the meeting and tried to talk to them.

The young man was a soldier of PTS Umaria

The young man who misbehaved among the girls is said to be a soldier of the police training school PTS Umaria. The name of the young man is Subhash Paraste. Shahdol police said that preliminary information has revealed that the youth is mentally challenged. At present Shahdol Police has not confirmed this yet. Further investigation is underway.

Notably, a total amount of ₹ Rs 29.11 crore is transferred to the bank accounts of 1.94 lakh tribal women of 14 districts for nutritious food under the 'Food Subsidy Scheme' through a single click in Shahdol.