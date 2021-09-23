Madhya Pradesh: Autumnal equinox, day and night to be of equal duration on September 23

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The day and night will be equal on Thursday. The phenomena is known as autumnal equinox wherein the day and the night are of 12-hour long. And beginning Friday nights will start growing longer.

This annual astronomical event occurs as the sun is be perpendicular to the equator. The Sun will change its direction from Thursday. It will enter the Southern hemisphere from the Northern hemisphere.

This will mark the onset of the autumn on the earth there is the arrival of winter. The days will become shorter and the nights longer.

Government Jiwajirao Observatory Superintendent Dr RP Gupt stated that the position of the sun can be seen on the cone and pulse ring instrument of the observatory. The astronomical event can be easily observed under the Covid protocol.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:58 AM IST