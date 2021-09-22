e-Paper Get App

Bhopal

Updated on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:35 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Covid norms seen at bay in Jyotiraditya Scindia's roadshow in Gwalior

FP News Service
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia arrived in Chambal zone for the first time today after becoming a Union Minister.

More than half a dozen ministers of the state including Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar welcomed him.

Covid norms, however, were seen at par. People flocked, keeping aside social distancing while only few were seen wearing masks.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that we will leave no stone unturned in the development of Gwalior Chambal together with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

"Congress' job is to impose allegations and our job is to work, you will see the difference and its decision has been taken by the public. In the coming time, the public will give answer to Congress."

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 03:35 PM IST
