Madhya Pradesh: Anil Ambani visits Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after 14 years, says 'my exile is over'

Anil Ambani vists Mahakal Temple after 14 years, says my exile is over | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) chairman Anil Ambani visited Ujjain’s Mahakal Temple with his wife Tina Ambani on Tuesday. Ambani worshipped the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and received blessings.

During his visit, Ambani was seen in a yellow coloured ‘dhoti’ and white ‘angvastra. He also performed ‘Panchamrit Abhishek’ at the Jyotirlinga in the sanctum sanctorum.

Priest of the Mahakal temple, Pandit Ashish got the worship and ‘abhishek’ completed with chanting of mantras. After the puja, Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani were also seen chanting mantras sitting in the Nandi Hall of the temple.

On behalf of Mahakal Management Committee, ADM Santosh Tagore honoured Anil Ambani by presenting Baba Mahakal's picture and ‘prasadi’.

During his visit, the industrialist kept distance from the media.

'My exile is over'

As soon as Anil Ambani arrived at Mahakal temple for ‘darshan’, Pandit Ashish Pujari said to him, “You are visiting Mahakal Temple after 8-9 years.” To which, he replied, “It’s not 8-9 years, I have returned to the shelter of Baba Mahakal after a span of 14 years. It's like my exile is over.”

