Madhya Pradesh: Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj delegation leaves for 'Teerth Purohit Pujari Brahmin Conference’

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Functionaries of Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin Samaj officials left for Omkareshwar in a cavalcade of four-wheelers from Ujjain at 7:30 am on Sunday to take part in a day-long ‘Teerth Purohit Pujari Brahmin Conference’ organised at Omkareshwar Audichya Brahmin Samaj Dharamshala.

Mrityunjay Dham temple by Mrityunjay at Nanakheda Mahamandaleshwar Juna Akhara Shaileshanand Giri Maharaj, social worker and director of Mandi Board Pt Chandrashekhar Vashist, founder of Upanishad Ashram Swami Vitraganand Saraswati, priest of Mahakal temple Pt Raman Trivedi, Jialal Sharma, ISKCON Temple PRO Raghav Das, Akhil Bhartiya Brahmin SamajPresident Pt Surendra Chaturvedi, Tarun Upadhyay and others started the journey by worshiping Lord Mrityunjay.

State officials will also take part in the conference as a representative in which the participants will mull over issues like thwarting government’s takeover of temples, stopping auction of temples’ land, stopping the appointment of non-traditional priests in temples, increase in the honorarium of the priests, pilgrimages on the lines of Smart City Tirth Scheme, formation of coordination committees of pilgrimage priests and priests with district administration at all major pilgrimage places across the state and dissolution of Devasthanam Board of Char Dham Temple, Uttarakhand among others. The proposal passed by the participants will be sent to the Government of Madhya Pradesh and Government of India.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 01:57 AM IST