Madhya Pradesh: Accused in Ujjain bribery case found burnt, passes away during treatment

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man reportedly in connection with the Ujjain bribery case was found burning near Koyla Phatak on Saturday night. However, he couldn't survive the burns and succumbed to the condition during treatment.

Witnesses at the scene reported that Asif was seeking help and shouting with the claim that the police had set him on fire, but sources also hint that he burnt himself near a toilet behind the fire brigade and then ran towards Naresh Ginning Factory, where people extinguished the fire and rushed him to the hospital.

People referred him to Indore for treatment and he was in critical condition. But unfortunately, he passed away during treatment.

On Thursday, the Lokayukta arrested Ravi Kushwaha, the constable of Chimanganj police station, for taking a bribe of Rs 25,000. The police did not find the bribe amount with Kushwaha. On the basis of the CCTV footage, a person named Asif became the alleged accused. The police were looking for him.

The hospital staff informed the police, but there was confusion between two police stations, Kotwali and Chimanganj, about the jurisdiction of the incident. Eventually, police personnel from Chimanganj police station arrived at the scene and started the investigation which is now underway.