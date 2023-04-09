DPF-GPF scam: Police now focus on recovering embezzled money in Ujjain

Scam/ representative pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): After interrogating the accused arrested in the Central Bhairavgarh Jail embezzlement case, the police are engaged in recovery. After confiscating property, jewelry and vehicles worth Rs. 5.5 crore, it is now trying to recover the money given to the people by the former superintendent and police.

SIT head ASP Indrajit Bakalwar said that former superintendent Usha Raj and former accounts in-charge and main accused Ripudaman had bought gold, silver and houses with the embezzled money and also distributed cash loans to many people. Due to this, on Friday, the police seized Rs 30 lakh from those who borrowed cash, while there is a possibility of getting another Rs 40 lakh.

Police said that Usha Raj's daughter Pavli Raj was also aware of the embezzlement. She will also be questioned. ASP says that we are making efforts for interrogation of all the people related to the case, not any particular person.

More than 3 kg gold and silver each seized from bank locker

In the case of Rs 15 crore DPF-GPF scam in the Central Bhairavgarh Jail, the police seized 3 kg 718 gram of gold, 3 kg 144 gram silver ornaments and utensils from the SBI bank locker located in Sethi Nagar of former jail superintendent Usha Raj. Likewise, registry of 4 plots and receipts of payment of Rs 24 lakh for a flat in Bhopal have also been seized.

SP Sachin Sharma told media persons that in the case of embezzlement, the role of former jail superintendent Usha Raj and jail's suspended accounts in-charge Ripudaman Singh and fake scribe Jagdish Parmar is the most suspicious. The police have so far seized about Rs 3 crore of scam money.

Police are engaged in the recovery of embezzlement of more than Rs 15 crore in GPF accounts in Central Jail, Bhairavgarh. In this connection, the police reached State Bank of India's Sethi Nagar branch, Ujjain at around 4 pm on April 6 with the accused Usha Raj.

According to the police, so far in the investigation, it has been revealed that the bank accounts and lockers of some of the accused, including Usha Raj, are in the same bank branch. Accounts of some other people were also opened here. Due to this, the police had come for verification and to search Usha Raj's locker.

Usha Raj, 2 others sent to judicial custody at Indore's Central Jail

The court has sent all the accused in the DPF and GPF embezzlement case of about rupees 15 crores in the Central Jail Bhairavgarh to jail till April 17.

Usha Raj refused to answer questions from journalists about a gold brick.

The police had sught a remand of all the accused but the court did not extend the remand.

Giving information, CSP Anil Maurya said that all the accused were presented in the court. Ujjain police had placed a demand in front of the court to extend the remand for more investigation, rejecting which all the accused were sent to jail.

According to the sources, the main accused in the embezzlement case Usha Raj, Shailendra Sikarwar and Ripudaman Raghuvanshi were sent to Indore Central Jail for judicial custody while Shubham Bhamori was sent to Bhairavgarh Jail.