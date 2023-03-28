Madhya Pradesh: 3rd Short Film Festival in Ujjain on April 9 and 10

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The third Short Film Festival will be organised in Ujjain on April 9 and 10. Short films on various topics will be screened at the film festival. Big names in the film world will also participate in the film festival.

Participants can send their entries in fiction and non-fiction categories to the film festival till March 31. The Short Film Festival is being organised by Vishwa Samvad Kendra Malwa, which is considered the biggest film festival in Central India. According to a press release of Vishawa Sanwad Kendra the two-day Short Film Festival is being organised at Kalidas Academy in Ujjain and the theme is to establish an India-friendly dialogue in the film sector. In the two-day film festival eminent filmmakers, screenwriters, directors and actors from across the country, will address sessions and workshops on various topics.

Over 100 entries received

There is an atmosphere of enthusiasm among short filmmakers across the country for the Ujjain Film Festival. So far, more than 100 entries have been received from across the country on various topics. Contenders can send their entries till March 31 in fiction and non-fiction categories. The festival will screen films selected by the jury.

Participants can send entries

The Short Film Festival invites entries in fiction and non-fiction categories in the form of short films, documentaries and mobile films. The participants in this two-day film festival will focus on the folk art of India, nature and its conservation, national security, women empowerment, Amrit Mahotsav, science fiction, historical films, being an Indian, human resource development for nation-building, social harmony, Indian culture and values, Short films on subjects like Bravery, Freedom Struggle: Lost Heroes, Make in India and Vedic Science can be sent.

Prominent guests of festival

Big names in the film industry are also going to participate in the two-day Short Film Festival. Actors Sanjay Mishra and Rajesh Kumar will be present as guests at the festival. Actors Akashdeep Arora, Mukesh Bhatt, Kumar Kanchan Ghosh, Siddharth Bhardwaj and actress Himani Shivpuri will also attend the film festival as guests. Production directors Devendra Malviya, Manik Batra (Music), Mukesh Chhabra (Costing) and Ranjan Agarwal (Writer) will also be present as guests at the film festival.

Awards to be given in four categories

Awards will be given in four categories in the Short Film Festival, which include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Cinematographer Award.