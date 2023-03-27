Bhopal: Identify hot spots of SC, ST atrocities, says DGP Sudhir Saxena

Bhopal: Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena at the two-day state level webinar | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Identify areas with maximum cases of atrocities committed on SC and ST and organise camps to promote communal harmony. This was stated by Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena at the two-day state level webinar organised on SC, ST sensitisation in the city.

In his address on Monday, he asked police officials to take special care of victims and prevent excesses on SC, ST. “Our top priority is to stop atrocities committed on SC, ST people and provide them immediate relief,” he said. “Government is running schemes and programmes for SC, ST people and we have to give benefits to them,” he added.

Speaking further, he said, “Identify hot spots specially in rural areas and pay attention to intelligence inputs. Take immediate steps after receiving inputs to prevent atrocities.” The ADG Rajesh Gupta said motive of the webinar was to sensitise police officials about oppressed communities. At the conference, the changes in the law and case procedures were shared with the investigation officers.

The retired director of medico legal services Dr DK Satpati informed officials about collection of the evidences of the crime spot. The AIG (training) Malay Jain spoke on the need of conference and asked officials to handle cases with sensitivity.