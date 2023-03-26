Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed to be kept in isolated high-security barrack in Prayagraj Jail, assures DGP

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed will be shifted to Prayagraj Jail by a 45-member police team and will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack.

The Special Task Force (STF) of UP police arrived at the Sabarmati jail this morning to take Ahmed back to Uttar Pradesh.

Atiq Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party leader, is the main accused in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmed's cell in the Prayagraj jail will have a CCTV camera and the staff will be chosen & deployed on the basis of their records, they will have body-worn cameras.

"Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round-the-clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail," DG (prisons) Anand Kumar told the media on the shifting of Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat to UP.

Why is Atiq Ahmed in jail?

Umesh Pal, a witness to the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, was killed in broad daylight shooting outside his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

His security guard was also killed in the shootout by five men. The murder was allegedly planned by the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

Arbaaz, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the police on Monday. Dhoomanganj police station SHO Rajesh Maurya also suffered injuries in the encounter.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station (in Prayagraj) against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.