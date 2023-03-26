Umesh Pal murder case: STF reaches Sabarmati jail to take accused Atiq Ahmed back to Uttar Pradesh; Watch

The Special Task Force of the UP police reached Sabarmati jail in Gujarat on Sunday to take Atiq Ahmed back to Uttar Pradesh.

The gangster-turned-politician is the main accused in the murder case of Umesh Pal, who was the key witness in the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal.

The former Samajwadi Party leader had moved the Supreme Court against his shifting fropm Gujarat to UP, claiming that he has been "roped in" as an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and fears threat to his life.

Ahmed had also sought directions to ensure that no physical or bodily injury or harm is done to him in any manner during police custody or interrogation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Umesh Pal murder

Umesh Pal, a witness to the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, was killed in broad daylight shooting outside his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

Read Also Supreme Court to hear Atiq Ahmed's plea seeking protection on March 17

His security guard was also killed in the shootout by five men. The murder was allegedly planned by the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

Arbaaz, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the police on Monday. Dhoomanganj police station SHO Rajesh Maurya also suffered injuries in the encounter.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station (in Prayagraj) against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.