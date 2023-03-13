Umesh Pal murder: Atiq Ahmed's close aide Balli Pandit detained in Prayagraj

Atiq Ahmed | File

Balli Pandit, the henchman of Umesh Pal murder prime accused and jailed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, has been detained by Prayagraj Police.

Surveillance cameras captured glimpses of Pandit's meeting with Atiq's wife five days before the murder, and a clip from the footage later went viral on social media.

Shabir, the shooter involved in Umesh Pal's murder, was also seen in the viral video. He has been missing since his name was revealed in the case.

₹2.5 lakh bounty for information leading to arrest

On March 5, Uttar Pradesh Police announced a ₹2.5 lakh bounty on each person accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, including Shabir, if anyone could provide vital information leading to the arrest of the accused.

Notably, Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP MLA Rajupal murder case, was assassinated in front of his home on his way home from court. Ateeq Ahmed's name came to the fore in this case, after which fierce politics was seen over the issue.

Shabir's brother was discovered dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district on March 9. Zakir, 50, of Mariadih village in Prayagraj, was identified as the deceased. Zakir was released from prison a few months ago after serving a ten-year sentence for dowry and murder.

