e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, says governmentUnion minister Narayan Rane to move an application on Wednesday in Bombay High Court for quashing of FIRs against him
Advertisement

Ujjain

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:25 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 380 properties of Ujjain Development Authority on offer in Aawas Mela

The buyers have to complete the process of online tender.
FP News Service
Representative Photo

Representative Photo

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) is all set to sell its 380 properties during the two-day housing fair slated to being on Thursday.

UDA will offer free-hold properties for sale. Shops at Nanakheda Shopping Complex, plots in Gulmohar Colony, Shipravihar, plots in Triveni Vihar, Mahakal Commerce Center and Shipra Vihar flats will be on offer for sale in the two-day housing fair.

The buyers have to complete the process of online tender. The highest price has been fixed by the authority for the shops at Nanakheda Shopping Complex. The base price starts from Rs 43 lakh.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Girl alleges rape, accuses friend of hiding identity

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:25 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal