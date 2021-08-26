Madhya Pradesh: 380 properties of Ujjain Development Authority on offer in Aawas Mela

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) is all set to sell its 380 properties during the two-day housing fair slated to being on Thursday.

UDA will offer free-hold properties for sale. Shops at Nanakheda Shopping Complex, plots in Gulmohar Colony, Shipravihar, plots in Triveni Vihar, Mahakal Commerce Center and Shipra Vihar flats will be on offer for sale in the two-day housing fair.

The buyers have to complete the process of online tender. The highest price has been fixed by the authority for the shops at Nanakheda Shopping Complex. The base price starts from Rs 43 lakh.

