Madhya Pradesh: 3-year-old dies in accident

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-year-old girl child died in a tragic accident on Wednesday. Mahesh Sharma, resident of Shivansh City, and his family had returned by train from his native home in Shivpuri.

His wife Pooja, daughter Nandini and 1-year-old son Divyansh boarded an autorickshaw from the railway station.

A speeding truck hit the autorickshaw in which they were riding from the front near Rukmani Motors. The accident was so horrific that the autorickshaw was shattered.

Nandini died on the spot, while autorickshaw driver, Mahesh Sharma, Pooja Sharma and Divyansh sustained injuries.

The condition of auto driver is critical so he has been referred to Indore. His identity is yet to be ascertained. After the accident, the Eicher driver fled from the spot. Police have registered a case against the driver.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:58 AM IST