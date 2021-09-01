Madhya Pradesh: High Court refuses to lift the ban on the increased OBC reservation

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The final debate on the stay order imposed on giving 27% reservation to Other Backward Classes (OBC) took place on Wednesday in the High Court. The court has refused to issue an interim order for the time being. The court has fixed September 20 for the next hearing. In this way, the ban on 27% reservation will remain intact for the time being.

The High Court said that it will not pass any interim order on OBC reservation, but only after the final hearing is completed, the final decision will be given directly on the matter.

The Solicitor General of the country Tushar Mehta argued on behalf of the state government, but despite all his arguments, the High Court refused to issue any interim order.

The High Court has decided that the arguments for and against the increased reservation will be heard separately, only after which the court will give its final verdict.

During the hearing, the bench, on behalf of the state government, said that the population of OBC class in the state is more than 50 percent, for which it is necessary to give increased reservation to remove socio-economic backwardness.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 05:24 PM IST