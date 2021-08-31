Bhopal: Man ends life after daughter goes missing, police complaint lodged after 2 days

BHOPAL: A 55-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his daughter went missing. His family was about to cremate the body when police reached the spot.

During investigation, it came to the fore that the deceased was upset and felt embarrassed after his daughter went missing. The family members had also not lodged any missing person complaint with police, said the Bilkhiria police. The deceased Kaluram Rawat aka Thakur was a farmer and lived in old Chhawni village in Bilkhiria.

His daughter Sapna Rawat, 25, went missing on Sunday and the family searched for her. On Monday, Rawat consumed pesticide and was taken to a hospital by his family members. But, he was declared brought dead. Before family members could cremate the body, police learned about the incident and reached the spot.

The family members were tightlipped about the missing girl and only when police received information from neighbours, they lodged a missing person complaint. Bilkhiria police station house officer (SHO) Umesh Singh said family members did not lodge a police complaint for two days after she went missing. They were embarrassed after she disappeared.

After the complaint was lodged, Thakur became upset as he feared that she might have eloped with someone, he said.

