Madhya Pradesh: 16 Best Teachers, 250 Meritorious Students Feted

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Thawarchand Gehlot, the Governor of Karnataka attended the ‘Pratibha Samman Samaroh’ organised by Jazba Social Foundation in memory of Rafeeq Ahmed Siddiqui as the chief guest. In this event, 16 teachers from Ujjain and nearby districts were honoured for their excellent work. In the programme organised at Pandit Surya Narayan Vyas Sankul of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy, 250 meritorious students of class 10 and 12 were rewarded.

Gehlot said in his address that it is only through education that a nation moves on the path of progress. He said that just as 100 per cent literacy rate in western countries puts them ahead of other countries, similarly India too will soon stand among the leading nations of the world. He said that the country belongs to every Indian and everyone's role in nation building is very important.

Presiding over the programme, Ujjain North MLA Paras Jain threw light on the importance of education in daily life and said that just as late Rafiq Siddiqui understood the importance of education in time and implemented it in his life, similarly all of us should do the same. We should educate our family in every situation, he said.

Former MLA of Alot Jitendra Singh Gehlot, city Qazi Khaliqur Rahman and former chairman of Madhya Pradesh Export Corporation Manohar Bairagi also addressed the event. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, former vice- president of Jan Abhiyan Parishad Pradeep Pandey and Anil Jain Kaluhera were also present in the programme.

While introducing the guests, the president of the organisation, engineer Sarfaraz Qureshi said that this is a proud moment for the organisation when dignified personalities honour the teachers. The welcome address was given by district excise officer Shadab Ahmed Siddiqui.

In the beginning, Gangolia family of Anhad Folk Art, Cultural, Literary and Educational Institution presented Kabirvani. The teachers who were honoured were given shawls, mementos and congratulatory letters, while the meritorious students were presented with school bags and mementos along with certificates. The first session of the programme was conducted by Sameer Ul Haq while the second session was conducted by Naeem Khan and Pankhuri Waqt. Shabera Ansari expressed gratitude.