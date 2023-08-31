Madhya Pradesh: Police Seize Liquor Worth ₹5.4 Lakh After Chasing Vehicle In Mhow

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): During the night patrolling of Kishanganj police near a dhaba on nearby Rau-Khalghat four-lane, about 127 cases of English liquor and cases of beer were seized from a four-wheeler. The price of which was said to be more than 5.40 lakh and the price of the vehicle was said to be Rs. 3 lakh.

Kishanganj police had received information from the informer, after which, assistant sub-inspector Suresh Yadav along with his team was keeping a close watch on the illegal liquor vehicle on the forelane from 8 O'clock in the night.

As soon as the team received the information from the informer at around 11 O'clock in the night, the police team tried to stop vehicle No MP 43 G 4938 from Indore to Manpur from the toll plaza. But the driver was not stopping the vehicle.

The police team chased the vehicle for about one and a half kilometres and stopped the vehicle by stopping it in front of the vehicle. At this time, one person from the pick-up vehicle managed to escape by jumping.

Assistant sub inspector Yadav said that when the vehicle was examined, 127 boxes of English liquor and beer were found in it and when one of the accused, Dharmendra Katare, a resident of Mandav, was caught, he told the police that he was sitting in the vehicle posing as a passenger and I did not know anything about it.

Along with interrogating the accused, the police are also searching for the main accused who had fled by jumping from the vehicle.

