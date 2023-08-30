Mhow News Diary: 18 Out Of 32 Colonies Of Pithampur Legalised

Breno Assis

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A total of 32 colonies were identified in Pithampur, out of which 18 colonies have been duly legalised after investigation. 32 colonies were marked in the whole process and its complete information was sent to the revenue Department, Land Records Department, TNC and Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation.

Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation has approved 18 colonies as residential, but the remaining 14 colonies have been included in the ongoing proceedings under the smart plan of Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation for 2035. Some colonies have not been approved due to being on AKVN or other government land. It is said that the said area/colony was a hindrance in Pithampur Development Plan of Master Plan 2035 or 14 colonies were not legalised due to being on AKVN land.

Two booked in separate rape, molestation cases

On the complaint of a 30-year-old woman on Tuesday, Yusuf of Indorama area has been booked for molesting her. He has been booked under sections 354, 354A and 509 of IPC. He was arrested and sent to jail.

In another case, Hamid, son of Mushtaq Alam, has been booked for the rape of a minor girl belonging to a scheduled caste. A case under sections 376 of IPC, 5/6 of the POCSO Act along with relevant sections of the SC/ST Act was registered against him. He was also arrested and sent to jail.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)