Madhya Pradesh: Jaison’s Academy Celebrates Onam, Rakhi In Mhow

FP Photo

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The teachers and students of Jaison’s Academy higher secondary school, on Tuesday, celebrated Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala, and Raksha Bandhan.

Students brightened the campus with their colourful ethnic wear in the traditional attire of Kerala. The festival of Onam is dedicated to King Mahabali who sacrificed himself along with his kingdom to stand true to his words.

The day was marked by the special assembly with the lighting of the lamp. Teachers and students have put up various colourful programmes like songs, poetries and dance sequences in Malayalam to commemorate the day. Students were engaged in making a colourful flower Rangoli – Pookalam.

The school also conducted a Rakhi-making competition and other activities. The main objective behind celebrating Raksha Bandhan was to make the children aware of the bond of love between the brother and the sister which is one of the deepest and noblest of all human emotions.

The director of the school, Jaison Joseph greeted the teachers and students and gave away the message of the Onam festival and Raksha Bandhan. Smita Joseph, the Principal, addressed the gathering and conveyed greetings and wishes for the festivals.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)