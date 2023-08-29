Madhya Pradesh: GST Raid At Famous Ready-Made Garment Firm In Jabalpur

Madhya Pradesh Raid: Jabalpur State GST Raids Garment Firm | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The state Goods and Services Tax officials raided a ready-made garment shop in Jabalpur on Tuesday evening over alleged irregularities. Soon, the officials spread out and conducted search at 4 locations associated with the main outlet.

According to information, the state GST was receiving continuous complaints of major irregularities by the firm.

Acting on the complaints, the raid was carried out raid both the office and house of the firm located near Vineet Talkies at the same time.

Also, commissioner of Jabalpur division Abahy Verma has ordered strict investigation on the matter.

At present, documents are being matched and further investigations are underway. It is apprehended that a prolonged investigation and action would be carried out on this matter.