Madhya Pradesh: 1.25 lakh power consumers of Ujjain division get Rs 38 crore subsidy, says West Discom MD

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana is being implemented by the Electricity Distribution Company. Under this, in four districts of Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ujjain as many as 1.25 lakh consumers have been benefited during the last one month. They have been provided electricity up to the first hundred units at the rate of only one rupee per unit. The remaining amount has been paid by the Madhya Pradesh government borne as subsidy.

Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Electricity Distribution Company’s managing director Amit Tomar said that under the Griha Jyoti Yojana, a subsidy of about Rs 38 crore has been provided in these four districts of Ujjain division in the last one month. Maximum subsidy of Rs 12.18 crore has been given to 2.96 lakh consumers in Ujjain district. Similarly, subsidy of Rs 10.91 crore has been provided to 2.52 lakh consumers of Ratlam district, Rs 9.54 crore to 2.38 lakh consumers of Mandsaur district and Rs 5.97 crore to 1.39 lakh consumers of Neemuch district.

Tomar said that up to the first 100 units, electricity has been provided to all these consumers at the rate of just Rs 1 per unit and thereafter up to 150 units at the prevailing rate. Under the scheme only consumers with maximum consumption of 150 units in thirty days and average consumption of 5 units per day are eligible. Consumers consuming more than this are not eligible for subsidy in a particular month. He informed that for the implementation of the scheme, monthly review is done at the company level, and feedback from the consumers is also taken.