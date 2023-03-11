Ujjain: Collector expresses displeasure over delay in development works at Chintaman Ganesh Mandir

Collector and other officials present during the inspection of ongoing construction works at Chintaman Ganesh Mandir, in Ujjain on Friday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Jatra (traditional fair) of Chintaman Ganesh in the month of Chaitra has started from last Wednesday. The visitors are facing problems due to incomplete construction work in the temple premises. Meanwhile, collector Kumar Purushottam and other administrative officers reached the temple on Friday and did inspection. Collector got angry with the Rural Engineering Service (RES) officials and asked to complete the work by April.

A large number of devotees reach ancient Shri Chintaman Ganesh Temple, seven km away from the city, daily for darshan. During the Jatra of Chaitra month, the number of visitors reaches thousands.

The construction work on the temple is being done by the RES, but even after four years the construction work has not been completed. Collector during inspection on Friday morning showed displeasure on the executive engineer Sunil Sharma and said that the work should be completed as soon as possible. On this he said that the work would be completed by April 30.

During the inspection, the executive engineer of RES said that the construction work of marble flooring and other facilities in 7000 square feet is going on in the temple premises, which will be completed by April 30. Collector talked with the temple committee’s administrator and concerned officials in this regard.

It is said that the work stopped even during Covid-19. At the same time, work goes on for four days in between and then it is stopped. That’s why the work has not been completed yet. Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, SDM Kalyani Pandey and other officers were present.