Ujjain: Love for country is the key to achieve self-reliance, says Devnath

Ujjain: Start at a small scale, use available resources and facilities, be determined and learn to love country to achieve self-dependence. Ex-Air Force Group Captain Uttam Kumar Devnath said while addressing a webinar on “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Economic Patriotism” organised by IQAC of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC).

The chief guest remarked that in the post-independence India the low levels of resources, capital and technology resulted in heavy dependence on imports. Research and development was also in nascent stage. With the passage of time we now have abundance of resources and government incentives in certain sectors. Today we are even manufacturing light combat aircraft, helicopters and missiles.

Devnath clarified that economic patriotism and economic nationalism are different. Economic patriotism involves a sense of pride for the nation with a feeling of sacrifice and it discriminates in favour of domestic market. While economic nationalism does not have an element of sacrifice and advocates protection with a sense of superiority. The foreign goods may be cheaper, attractive and of better quality, but the cost effectiveness and quality standards can be achieved in the production of indigenous goods with time. Even a developed country like America imports some parts to manufacture a large machine.

Devnath stated that Indians have proved their talent across the globe and we have travelled a long way from importing raw material to producing finished goods. Covid-19 crisis has hastened the process of import substitution and self reliance. He emphasised that the students should work in the field of research, innovations and manufacturing with an objective to make the country strong.

In her presidential address principal Dr Anita Manchandia told that we are now in a better eco political position and the youth power can do miracles by adopting the advice of Devnath. We proudly stand tall in the field of corona vaccine manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. Dr Neeta Tapan presented theme of the webinar. Guest introduction and vote of thanks were given by Dr Hament Gahlot. The question answer session was conducted by Dr Vinod Kumar Gutpa. Programme was conducted by Dr Pratibha Akhand. Technical support was given by Vivek Dubey.