Ujjain: Webinar on Guru Gobind Singh’s contribution to culture held

Ujjain: Rshtriya Shikshak Sanchetana (RSS) organised a webinar based on Guru Gobind Singh and his contribution in literature and culture on Guru Gobind Singh’s birth anniversary on Thursday. Senior writer Hareram Vajpayee was the chief guest of the webinar.

In his address Vajpayee highlighted the contribution of Gobind Singh for humanity and spirituality. Vikram University’s proctor Shailendra Kumar Sharma was the key orator of the webinar.

The programme was presided over by Dr Rajendra Sahil. Dr Punam Gupt, Dr Prabhu Choudhary, and Deepika Sutodiya were the special guests of the programme.

Scholar Dr Shahabuddin Niyaz, Dr Rajendra Sen, Dr Praveen Bala, Dr Vinod Bishnoi and Dr Mukta Kanha Koushik also shared the views on Guru Gobind Singh and his contribution.

The programme was conducted by Purnima Koushik, Dr Mukta Kanha and Garima Garg jointly while RSS national general secretary Dr Prabhu Choudhary extended the vote of thanks.