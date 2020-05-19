Lockdown 4.0 in Ujjain: Here's all you need to know about new guidelines

Admin nod to home delivery of more items

District administration has released revised guidelines pertaining to in respect of the city dwellers in view of lockdown 4.0 on Tuesday.

The administration sustained some restrictions of lockdown 1.0 with some changes. As the district is still falls under the red zone, the administration’s first priority is to curb the rapid spread of virus in the city, especially in the old city’s dense settlements, hence the administration insisted on home deliveries of essential items in new guidelines but home deliveries will not be permissible in containment areas.

City dwellers except residents of containment areas, as per new guidelines can get home delivery of namkeens, groceries. The wholesale shops of grocery, kirana and namkeens can now take orders for home delivery and can deliver the orders between 7am to 6pm. Similarly, milk, cattle feed, electrical and electronic devises like coolers, iron etcetera can be delivered between 7am to 6pm, while medical stores may remain open round the clock.

Flour mills (Atta Chakki), pesticides and fertilizers shop can operate from 11 am to 6pm while petrol pumps will operate from 7 am to 6 pm however petrol pumps located at highways may remain open round the clock. Vegetables shall only be delivered by Ujjain Municipal Corporation across the city from 7am to 6pm.

Masks, gloves, sanitisers must for delivery boys

The district administration has clearly said all aforesaid facilities will not be permissible in containment areas and all the persons involved in home deliveries shall use sanitizers, masks and gloves while delivering the goods.

Religious places to remain closed

Only concerned ‘pujaris’, priests , clerics (imams) and gyani shall be allowed to open and closed the temples, mosques, charges and gurudwaras and the same shall also performed worship at the religious places while commoners will not be allowed during lockdown.

Govt offices to function with 50 % staffers

As per new guidelines all the government offices shall function with 50 percent staffers, and the office heads shall issue identity cards to them.

Edu bodies, recreation centers, shopping malls & hotels to remain closed

Under new guidelines all the colleges, schools, coaching institutes, hotel, restaurants, resorts, cinema halls, shopping malls, swimming pools, parks and bar will remain closed.

Social, political, religious progs banned

During lockdown all social, religious, political and cultural programmes like meeting and dharnas, concerts will not permissible

Total lockdown from 7pm to 7am within municipal limits

As per new norms the total lockdown will be enforced within the municipal limits from 7pm to 7am and similarly in rural areas while and Krishi Upaj Mandi of Ujjain will remain closed till May 31. The violation of instruction will be punishable under necessary sections of Disaster Management Act 2005 and the Epidemic Disease Act 1897.

Guidelines for rural areas

District administration has separately also released guidelines for rural areas of the city which will be applicable till May 31 under lockdown 4.0. On some conditions the administration allowed functioning of Krishiupaj Mandies, shops of kirana, agricultural products, repairing etcetera in rural areas subject to social distancing. In rural areas during marriages only 15 persons from bride’s family and 15 persons from groom’s family will be allowed to take part in marriages while only10 persons can be participated in funeral processions. In all activities the customers and shopkeepers shall follow infection preventive measures like using masks, sanitizers, gloves and others. Using of tobacco, panmasala, and liquors will be punishable at public places as per the new guidelines in both rural and urban areas.

Common restrictions

According to new guidelines public vehicles, weekly makeshift markets (haat) public worships and prayers at religious places and means of recreations will be banned. Use of private vehicles will be allowed subject to a limit of 2 passengers in auto three wheelers and in four wheelers like car the limit will be 3 passengers except drivers.

Marriages banned within municipal limits

The administration put ban on marriages within the municipal limits of the city under new guidelines. However, permission for organizing marriages out the municipal limits will be given subject to certain condition in view of lockdown and pandemic scare. As per the guidelines only 10 person 5 from bride’s side and 5 persons from groom’s side can take part in the marriages with the set preventive norms to curb infection of Covid-19 virus. The administration earmarked premises of Shani Temple, Mangalnath Temple and Chitaman Ganesh Temple, Bandhan Marriage Garden, Hotel Anadam Patel Garden, Hotel Meghdoot, Hotel Rajsagar, Hotel Kanchan, Hotel Madhuban, and Hotel Kanha Vatika for marriages during lockdown.