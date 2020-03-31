Latest Coronavirus news of Ujjain on 1 April

4 new patients hospitalised

Four new suspected Corona virus patients were admitted in the city hospitals on Tuesday. It included three local patients who were admitted in the RD Gardi Medical Center in the afternoon and one person from Barnagar tehsil who was admitted in the Government Madhav Nagar Hospital.

Six patients have been quarantined in homes & Hamukhedi quarantine center. Fortunately, all the 12 people comprising kin and persons who had contact history with 38-year-old resident of Amber Colony, who died of Covid-19 infection, have tested negative. In all samples of 10 patients were sent for examination on Tuesday.

As per routine CHMO Dr Anusuiyya Gawali Sinha released a health bulletin on Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. CHMO said so far 494 Covid-19 suspects have been screened and were sent for home isolation while samples of 77 patients have been sent for laboratory tests. Reports of 44 patients have been found negative and those of 5 have been found positive. As per the report one more 23- year-old youth resident of Jansapura was tested positive on Tuesday.

No leaves for doctors and paramedical staffers

Collector Shashak Mishra in view of Covid-19 crisis, instructed doctors and paramedical staffers for not taking leave till further orders, he also cancelled previously sanctioned leaves applications of medicos.

Administration acquires RD Gardi College & Hospital

As per the provisions of MP Diseases Covid-19 Regulation-2020 and Disaster Management Act-2005, the collector issued order to acquire Ujjain division’s first medical college of private sector RD Gardi Medical College. It has been earmarked as district level Covid-19 treatment institute. Collector has warned the director of the institution and his sub-ordinate staff to properly execute the responsibilities otherwise penal action may be taken against them as per Section 51 (B) and 57 of the Act.

Purchase of wheat on MSP postponed

In view of Covid-19 Crisis, the purchase of wheat crops on minimum support price has been postponed by the district administration for year 2020-21. District procurement officer ML Maru informed that any information related to government will be released separately after sometime.

Country liquor, foreigner liquor and bhang shops banned

Collector Shashank Mishra banned country liquor, foreign liquor shops and bhang (hemp) shops till April 14 in view of present Covid-19 pandemic crisis.

Nodal officer appointed for receiving food items in charity

A new system is being launched for the needy lot. Many people are willing to contribute dry rations like flour, lentils, rice, oil, tea, sugar to needy people. For this, a team has been formed by the collector at the district level to collect food grains. By sending a message through mobile number/WhatsApp or calling, any public servant/organisation- pople give relief material to the needy. The material will be collected at Govind Khandewal’s Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi situated godown and from there the needy people will get the packets of the ration material as per the requirement and distribute the material under the supervision of available social organisations. A nodal team has been formed for this task, whose nodal officer is HG Sonagara Mandi Secretary (mobile number 9425479972) and assistant nodal officer Manish Verma district manager Warehousing Logistics Corporation branch Ujjain (mobile 9424898777). The record of the entire amount of material will be maintained by the said team. The collected material will be distributed to the needy so that no one goes hungry.

475 prisoners released from Central Jail on 60-day-parole

Jail Superintendent Alka Sonkar said that on Tuesday the detainees in the Central Jail at Bhairavgarh were released on parole for 2 months and their arrangements were made to leave. 10 buses were plied for all the detainees, who were escorted to their homes with jail security personnel. Before being released, all the prisoners were explained and asked to stay at home.

Jhulelal Bakery sealed

District administration on Tuesday morning sealed Jhulelal Bakery located at Santram Sindhi Colony for mismanagement and violating the norms regarding social distancing to fight against the battle with Covid-19. The administration once again appealed shopkeepers to maintain social distancing to ward-off spreading infection of Covid-19 and to avoid legal action.

Appeal to perform Mahashtami puja at home

The festival of Maha Ashtami during Chaitri Navratri falls on Wednesday. In view of the 6 Covid-19 positive cases found in the city- curfew has been clamped in the entire Ujjain amid lockdown in all areas of the district. Collector Shashank Mishra has appealed that all religious people should perform Maha Ashtami Pujan with rituals from the confines of their homes. Collector has said that all the Goddess temples and other temples are closed during the curfew and lock down, so all people should worship at their homes. “This will not only protect them, but will also protect those who live in their vicinity from the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

RESENTMENT BREWING AMONG PRIVATE DOCTORS & SUPPORTING STAFF

Resentment is brewing-up among the private doctors and supporting staff, who have been engaged in the services amid coronavirus outbreak. Sources told Free Press that some of them also expressed deep resentment before the authorities concerned in this regard. They complained that the State government is providing personal protection equipments (PPE) which are not as per norms for COVID-19 neither N95 masks are provided to private doctors and para-medical staff. “This will definitely infect doctors and para-medics leading to deaths of hundreds of health care workers,” one of them requesting anonymity added. On being contacted CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gwali Sinha said that the issue has been sorted out. “Initially some private doctors demanded standarised PPE kits. We sought guidance from health authorities from Bhopal. They sent 100 kits for such doctors of Ujjain. Besides, we have also offered them PPE kits manufactured at Pithampur. All of them are happy now,” CMHO explained.