Ujjain: 12 people quarantined after family member died due to coronavirus

Ujjain: 12 members of a youth who died on March 27 and whose positive report with regard to Covid-19 virus infection came only on Monday were sent to the Hamukhedi located quarantine home in the evening.

CMHO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha told Free Press that the deceased-in-question was operating a mechanic shop and was a resident of Amber Colony. He went to his sister’s house at Neemuch where the family members of his sister organised a party.

Four members of deceased’s sister’s family were quarantined on Monday after his report came positive. Likewise, 12 members of the deceased in including his wife and children who reside in together at Amber Nagar were sent to Hamukhedi quarantine home, she added.

According to CMHO, 337 patients have been served so far and 247 of them have been isolated in their homes. On Monday sampling of 22 suspected patients were sent for examination. Till now samples of 77 patients have been sent for examination and report of 44 of these samples came negative. So far 4 persons have shown positive report. In Ujjain, two persons have died due to Covid-19 virus, she added.