Ujjain: Ashram offers rooms to quarantine patients

Ujjain: Amid Cororanavirus spread in the city, Panchdashnam Juna Akhada’s Krishana Giri Maharaj offered district administration some rooms of the ashram located at Narsing Ghat for quarantining the patients infected with Covid-19. As per Krishna Giri, in the time of present adversity everyone should pitch in for welfare.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)