Latest coronavirus news from Ujjain on 4 April

1 more test Covid-19 positive in city

Hubby of deceased woman identified as latest victim of dreaded virus

As per health bulletin of Covid-19, 1 more suspect has tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

According to bulletin 102 samples were dispatched for test out of them reports of 83 samples have been received. Seventy-seven samples have tested negative while six have tested positive.

As per CHMO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli, husband of 65-year-old deceased who was a resident of Jansapura also tested positive. After her death, five members of her family including her husband, her son and son’s son and daughter have been found infected with Covif-19.

HEALTH EMPLOYEES ON WAR FOOTING

CHMO informed that health department is doing its best to fight against Covid-19. The department formed more than 100 Rapid Response Team (RRT) to identify the suspects through screening.

For the Covid-19 patients, a 20-bed and 80-bed isolation ward has been set-up at Civil Hospital Madhav Nagar and RD Gardi Medical College, in which those patients will be kept, whose report is positive or symptoms of corona virus are found. Similarly, quarantine centers have been established at two places Hamukhedi, Dewas Road and Nursing College, Sudama Nagar. People exposed to the infected will be kept here.

UMC ESTABLISHES CALL CENTRE AT GRAND HOTEL

Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg told Free Press that Ujjain Municipal Corporation is doing its best to defeat Covid-19. Sanitization and spraying of disinfectant area being carried out regularly across the city. The sanitation teams are paying special attention on containment areas like Jansapura and Amber Colony. Commissioner Garg started a call center at Grand Hotel premises and deployed employees shift wise to get updated data from Smart City office. The commissioner informed that the bodies of Covid-19 suspects were sanitized before the last rites. Total 3 bodies on Friday were cremated. He said that after finding Covid-19 positive patient in Jansapura, the whole area was specially sanitized on Friday.