Ujjain: Muslims across board condemn Indore incident

Ujjain: Members of Muslim community across board vented their ire over the issue of attack on medical team in Indore. They condemned the act and urged people to support the administration and medical staff members.

Excerpts

“Those people who have done this they must be punished. People should cooperate with administration and medical teams. I firmly criticize whatever has happened in Indore.”— Khaliqurrehman, Shahar Qazi

“All the doctors, police and whole administrative services are in the field for common people. People should respect their efforts and cooperate with them. Indore incident is shameful and such incidents must not be repeated, those who are guilty must be arrested and punished.”—Iqubal Usmani, president, Sir Sayed Ahmad Welfare Society

“Those who are going against the lockdown and breaking it, they are the biggest enemies of human being. Those who have done this they should be punished instantly.”—Maulvi Sayed Nasir Ali Nadwi

“There are some who are working for saving the life of people, without caring their own life. All must respect them, administration and medical teams must be supported.”—Hafiz Ayub, Imam, Masjid Mirzawadi, (