KHELO INDIA 2022: Third day of five-day national mallakhamb championships; MP team members dominate rope, roll and hanging events

A girl participant shows her talent on rope Mallakhamb. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the five-day Khelo India Youth Games, the Madhya Pradesh team showed its excellent performance in the Mallakhamb events on the third day on Wednesday.

The MP team won the gold medal in the team championship event. The MP team players excelled in all three events viz rope, roll and hanging events. The MP team dominated each round leaving behind Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Gujarat to win the gold medal. The combined team of boys and girls of MP will be given gold medals at the award ceremony on February 10.

The MP team came out ahead of all the states in pole, rope and hanging in the entire event. Winning the top position, the boys and girls of MP scored 207.20. The team from Maharashtra secured 205.60 and had to be satisfied with the silver medal.

Chhattisgarh’s team with 201.25 won the bronze medal.

The teams of Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Pondicherry finished fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

PRANAV CLINCHES GOLD

Under the Khelo India Youth Games, Pranav Kori of MP won the gold medal in the all-around event by giving his best performance so far in the national competition of Mallakhamb being held in Ujjain and MP got a golden achievement in Mallakhamb. Pranav, a resident of the Ujjain district, has clinched the gold medal by performing excellently in all three events of the tournament viz pole, rope and hanging.

He got 9 points in pole, 8.50 in rope, and 9 points in hanging with a total score of 26.50. Shardul of Maharashtra won the silver medal, he secured 9.15 in pole, 8.70 in rope and 8.25 in hanging - a total of 26.10 points.

Rakesh Kumar of Chhattisgarh won the bronze medal. He got 8.80 in pole, 8.95 in rope and 8.15 in hanging for a total score of 25.90. Rishabh Ulhas of Maharashtra, Yatin Kori of Madhya Pradesh, and Monu Netam of Chhattisgarh stood fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

Pranav, the proud recipient of the gold medal, the performance has motivated to excel in even bigger tournaments. He regularly practices Mallakhamb at Ksheer Sagar Academy.

Officials, coaches, managers and teammates of the MP Mallakhamb Federation congratulated Pranav on winning the gold medal and wished him for the future.

