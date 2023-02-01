Khelo India 2022: Yoga competitions begin in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Yoga competitions under Khelo India Youth Games 2022 started in Ujjain on Wednesday morning. The launch of Yoga was announced by Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav.

On this occasion, the program was started by lighting the lamp by Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav, President of Haryana Yoga Academy Jaideep Arya, Sports Minister of Goa Govind Gaude and Director of Madhya Pradesh Yogasana Competition Ved Prakash Sharma.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav addressed in the event

Mohan Yadav said that the starting of Yogasan Games from the city of Mahadev is definitely an important event. He said that it was on the strength of yoga that Lord Krishna wore the Sudarshan Chakra. Yogeshwar Krishna became Shri Krishna after taking education in Ujjain.

Further he added that the Madhya Pradesh government has made yoga a part of the education curriculum.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sports Minister of Goa Govind Gaude and Jaideep Arya of Haryana Sports Academy also addressed the programme. It is worth mentioning that the state level launch of Khelo India has already taken place in Bhopal on 30th January.

Under the Khelo India Youth Games, national level Yogasana competitions will be organised from February 1 to 3 and Malkambh from February 6 to 10 in Ujjain.

In both these competitions, more than 500 students and technical officers below the age of 18 years from all over the country will participate in the competition.

Read Also Khelo India 2022: Madhya Pradesh water ninjas create history by winning first gold

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)