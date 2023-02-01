e-Paper Get App
Khelo India 2022: Madhya Pradesh water ninjas create history by winning first gold

Khelo India 2022: Madhya Pradesh water ninjas create history by winning first gold

MP won four gold medals on day 1 of Kayaking and Canoeing.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Enthusiastic cheering and tears of joy from Madhya Pradesh athletes: this is what spectators witnessed on the first day of kayaking and canoeing sport events when Madhya Pradesh water ninjas created history by winning the first gold medal of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022.

Nitin Verma and Rimson Mairembam of Madhya Pradesh won the first gold medal of the Khelo India Youth Games 2022 in the kayaking pair (K-2) event.

FP Photo

MP won its second consecutive gold medal in the canoeing pair (C-2). Devendra Sen and Neeraj Verma from Madhya Pradesh were the second pair from Madhya Pradesh to win gold in KIYG 2022.

16-year-old Nitin won another gold for the state in Kayaking single (k1). This is MP's third gold in Kayaking and Canoeing. Neeraj Verma won another gold in C1 (canoeing single).

However, MP won four gold medals on day 1 of Kayaking and Canoeing.

Till now, Madhya Pradesh is the only state that has won gold medals not just in kayaking and canoeing but in the entire Khelo India Youth Games.

article-image

