Khelo India 2022: Basketball competition begins in Indore, two matches played on day 2

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Basketball competition began at Basketball complex in Indore under the aegis of Khelo India Youth Games 2022 on Tuesday. Two matches were played on Wednesday between Rajasthan and Karnataka (men) and Chandigarh and Kerala (men).

In match 1, between Rajasthan and Karnataka, Rajasthan won by scoring 93 points against Karnataka’s 45.

The second match saw Chandigarh defeat Kerala with a difference of 40 points. Chandigarh and Kerala scored 107 and 67 respectively.

Notably, three matches were played on Tuesday, the two matches were played in men’s category and the other one in women’s category.

